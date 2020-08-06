Image copyright Terri Holmes Image caption Daniel Scott said he wants to give his three boys - Ethan-James, five, Alexander, four, and Matthew 13 - "one last memory"

A terminally ill father-of-three with a year left to live says his final wish is a holiday with his children.

Daniel Scott, of Bulwell, Nottingham, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which has spread to his liver.

He said he had visited doctors many times since October, but was told his back and stomach pain was caused by a stomach bug, back issues or gastritis.

His sister Terri Holmes has set up a fundraising page to raise money for a holiday to Butlin's in Skegness.

Mr Scott said he wanted to give his three boys - aged four, five and 13 - "one last memory".

The 33-year-old, who was given the diagnosis last month, said: "I am devastated. I am losing my boys. They are very young and it is really hard."

He said this one holiday would "mean the world".

Image copyright Terri Holmes Image caption Mr Scott said he has lost six stone since Christmas

Mr Scott, who works for a bookmakers, said he first went to the doctor in October with back pain, then again in the new year with symptoms of stomach pain and weight loss, which doctors thought was a stomach bug.

Around the time lockdown began, he said he was ringing the doctors daily due to the severe pain he was in, which they thought could be gastritis.

Mr Scott ended up in hospital for nine days last month and was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

He said he was given the option to not have any treatment, which doctors estimated would give him six months to live, but he has opted for chemotherapy - starting next week - to extend the time with his children.

Miss Holmes, 26, said: "It is terrifying. One day he will be here and the next, he will not."

She said her brother "just wants to spend as much time with his boys as he can".

The fundraising page has so far made more than £1,800 of the £2,000 target.

