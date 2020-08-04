Image copyright PA Media Image caption Andrew and Paula Hancock are still excited about their UK trips

A family who won a £1m lottery jackpot have swapped a planned world tour for campervan trips to Great Yarmouth and Harrogate.

Andrew and Paula Hancock, who live near Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, scooped the scratchcard jackpot in August 2019.

This year they had booked tickets to the Tokyo Olympics with their 13-year-old son as well as trips to Australia, Bali, Cyprus and Barcelona.

But their plans had to be drastically reshaped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pair - who purchased the winning scratchcard during a dash to buy cat food - said they were still looking forward to their UK holidays.

Image caption The pair thanked their cat after their jackpot win last year

Mrs Hancock said: "We were feeling a little bit down so we just thought, let's go and make the most of it - there's lots of lovely places here to go and see and we can do day trips.

"We've booked for Coniston Water in the Lake District, we're going to go to Great Yarmouth or around that area, and we're doing Harrogate next."

During lockdown, the couple bought a pizza oven to make pizzas for neighbours to keep spirits high.

"Everybody was still quite scared and we were all clapping every Thursday," Mrs Hancock said.

"We just wanted to do something nice so we sent out leaflets saying 'we're going to come and bring you a pizza' and it was lovely."

They also revealed their six-year-old cat Shortcake had put on weight during the lockdown period.

"It's because we're home so much," Mrs Hancock said.

"Every time Andy stands up, the cat goes to his bowl."

