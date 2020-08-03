Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Deborah Jones was also known as Deborah Hendrick, police said

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died in a car park.

Deborah Jones, 48, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the Metro car park in Union Road, Nottingham, at 23:00 BST on Saturday.

The car park was cordoned off for most of Sunday for investigations to be carried out and Gary Parnell, 59, of Lytham Gardens, Top Valley, was charged with murder on Monday.

Mr Parnell will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Det Insp Richard Monk said the force was keen to hear from anyone who may have information about what happened and urged them to come forward.

Image caption Ms Jones, 48, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the Metro car park in Union Road

