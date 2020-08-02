Image copyright Google Image caption A 59-year-old man was arrested at the scene in Union Road, Nottingham

A man has been arrested after a woman died in a car park.

The woman was pronounced dead after she was given CPR by paramedics at Metro car park in Union Road, Nottingham, at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the case, and the area remained cordoned off on Sunday.

The force said it cannot disclose what the man has been arrested on suspicion of at this time.

Det Ch Insp Sally Blaiklock said: "A team of detectives, supported by uniformed officers and forensic teams, are all working tirelessly to understand the circumstances surrounding this very serious case.

She urged anyone with information, who has not already come forward, to get in touch with them.

