Image copyright Jez Tighe/PA Media Image caption Jordan Sinnott was described by his mother as "caring, bright and inspirational"

The pregnant fiancée of a footballer killed on a night out said his attackers have "denied our unborn child of ever getting to meet its father".

Three men have been jailed for assaulting Jordan Sinnott on 25 January in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the fight was "driven" by Kai Denovan, who was convicted of manslaughter after trial.

Cameron Matthews previously admitted manslaughter and Sean Nicholson admitted affray.

Kelly Bossons said she found out about her pregnancy just days after Mr Sinnott's funeral in March.

"This is something we both wanted more than anything in the world, but I will never be able to share this news with him," she said.

"Raising a child is not something I planned to do by myself, but Jordan's killers have given me no other choice."

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption (Left to right): Kai Denovan, Cameron Matthews and Sean Nicholson were jailed at Nottingham Crown Court

Denovan, 22, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and Matthews, 22, was handed eight years and three months.

Nicholson was sentenced to 14 months in jail, of which he will serve half.

