Image caption One commenter quipped Amazon the Gnome had been "cut down in his Prime"

The owner of a much-loved gnome called Amazon said she was "gutted" to discover an Amazon delivery driver had knocked over his tree-stump home.

Geraldine Ellis had turned the stump outside her home in Nottinghamshire into a tiny house, which has become a popular feature of her street.

But on Wednesday the figure was rendered "gnome-less" by one of his namesake's delivery drivers.

The company has said it will pay to repair the stump.

Mrs Ellis, 69, said the driver had come to drop off some edging for her garden in Cambridge Road, West Bridgford, but "did not see" the gnome and backed into his stump.

Image copyright Geraldine Ellis Image caption Geraldine Ellis said the now knocked-over gnome home had been a "labour of love"

"I thought he was taking a while," she said. "And then I thought, I can't see the tree stump anymore.

"It's ironic that it was an Amazon van. Someone joked, 'he's been cut down in his Prime'.

"I was gutted. I know there's bigger things going on but it was more than just a tree stump, it was a focal point for the community which makes people smile."

She added it was "brilliant" the company was offering to pay to fix it, but said it is not clear if they would be able to keep it on the street as it is a public road, adding repair work would involve digging and concrete.

Image copyright Amazon The Gnome Image caption The gnome has hundreds of followers on his Facebook page

She first decorated the stump in 2016 after a council cut down the rest of the tree.

Amazon the Gnome, which was named after the site it was bought from, has a regularly-updated sign bearing positive messages for passers-by and his hundreds of online followers.

An Amazon spokesperson said: "We are working closely with our delivery service provider and the customer to get Amazon, the gnome, back to good health as soon as possible."

Image copyright Amazon the Gnome Image caption The gnome home is frequently decorated "for almost every special occasion"

