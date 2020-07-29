Image copyright Google Image caption Leamington Hall flats had to be evacuated

A woman has been charged with arson after a fire led to a number of flats being evacuated.

The blaze started at Leamington Hall flats, Stuart Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at 18:37 BST on Friday.

The woman, 43, appeared via video-link before magistrates on Monday and has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 24 August.

No-one was seriously hurt but some of the flats were damaged, the force previously said.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokeswoman said the people forced to leave their flats have since returned.

