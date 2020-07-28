Image copyright Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Image caption Jordan Sinnott played for Matlock Town and his previous clubs included Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Halifax and Chesterfield

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a footballer who died after being attacked on a night out.

Jordan Sinnott, 25, was fatally injured in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in a confrontation the prosecution said was "driven" by Kai Denovan.

The 22-year-old had admitted common assault and affray while giving evidence, but denied manslaughter.

But a jury at Nottingham Crown Court unanimously convicted him of manslaughter.

The court had heard how the Matlock Town midfielder came across Denovan as he left The Vine pub in Retford, Nottinghamshire, on 25 January.

The prosecution said they believed Denovan complained Mr Sinnott was a "good looking lad" whereas he was "fat and ginger".

When Mr Sinnott agreed, Denovan, who had drunk five pints of Stella Artois, two pints of Strongbow and three double Southern Comfort and lemonades, punched him.

Mr Sinnott was found unconscious by emergency crews at about 02:00 GMT on 25 January

After a scuffle Mr Sinnott and his two friends left and shortly after, so did Denovan and his two friends.

On the road outside, Denovan, of Collins Walk in Retford, began to shout abuse at Mr Sinnott's group, who stopped.

The trial heard Mr Sinnott put his hands out in what the prosecution described as a "gesture of peace" but Denovan went to punch him.

He was pushed off by one of Mr Sinnott's friends and then another of Denovan's group, Cameron Matthews, delivered the fatal blow to Mr Sinnott.

The defence accepted Denovan's behaviour was "shameful, angering and stupid" but argued it was not manslaughter, as Matthews acted independently.

But prosecution lawyer Michael Auty said Matthews "finished what [Denovan] had started".

He added: "This was a joint assault from first to last. If [Denovan] hadn't driven it... then this dreadful tragedy would not have occurred."

Mr Sinnott has been described as "the best brother you could ask for"

Matthews, 21, of Denman Close in Retford, has already pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Sean Nicholson 22, of Beechways, Retford, has admitted affray.

All three are due to be sentenced on Friday.

