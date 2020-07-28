Image caption Dawn Fletcher was hit by a van in Alfreton Road in Selston

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman who was hit by a van in Nottinghamshire.

Dawn Fletcher, 32, from Chesterfield, died in the crash on Alfreton Road, in Selston, on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Police said Ashley Tinklin, 37, of Recreation Street in Selston, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

A force spokesman said eight others arrested in connection with the case have been released on bail.

Police previously said it believed there had been a fight between a group of people before the crash.

