Two more people have been arrested over a woman's death after she was hit by a van in Nottinghamshire.

The 32-year-old woman was hit by the vehicle in Alfreton Road, Selston, at 18:23 BST on Saturday.

Five people - four men and a woman aged between 21 and 46 - were previously arrested at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 37-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have now also been arrested and remain in custody.

The force said it believed there had been a fight between a group of people before the crash, which prompted a murder investigation.

Insp Mark Dickson said: "This is was an incredibly tragic, isolated incident but we are working closely with the community to address any concerns they may have and we have an increased police presence in the area to reassure the public."

He encouraged anyone who had information on the crash and events leading up to it to come forward.

Three people arrested on Saturday evening have been released on bail.

