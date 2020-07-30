Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Anthony Ndung'u found his new bike had gone after finishing a 12 hour shift

A nurse whose bicycle was stolen from outside his house has described the crime as a "kick in the teeth".

Anthony Ndung'u, 30, had finished a 12-hour shift at Nottingham City Hospital when he found his new bike had gone.

Mr Ndung'u said riding had helped him cope with the long hours during the coronavirus outbreak.

Police said: "Our hospital workers are true heroes and should be praised for the work that they're doing, not be subjected to crime."

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Mr Ndung'u said he was "really upset" to find the Carerra Crossfire missing

Mr Ndung'u lives on the hospital site after coming from Kenya eight months ago to take the job there. He works on the admissions ward.

He found his bike, a silver Carerra Crossfire bought just days before, had gone from its rack late on 4 July.

Latest news and stories from the East Midlands

He said: "I was really upset to find my bike had gone.

"I only had only bought it a few days beforehand to help keep fit and had been finding that using it was really improving my wellbeing.

"I was going to start using it to bike [across the hospital site] to work but never got the chance."

Sgt Nicholas Wealthall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Mr Ndung'u is an example to us all - working around the clock every day in order to treat the sick, unselfishly risking his own health during the outbreak."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.