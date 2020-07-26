Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit in Alfreton Road, Selston

A woman died when she was hit by a van, prompting a murder investigation.

It happened in Alfreton Road, Selston, at about 18:23 BST on Saturday, police said.

The woman, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police said it believed there was a fight before the crash, and has appealed for information from any witnesses. Four men and a woman, aged between 21 and 46, were arrested at the scene.

