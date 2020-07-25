Image copyright Google Image caption Leamington Hall flats had to be evacuated

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire led to a number of flats being evacuated.

The blaze started at Leamington Hall flats, Stuart Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at about 18:37 BST on Friday.

No-one was seriously hurt but some of the flats were damaged. Alternative accommodation has been provided.

The arrested woman, 43, also received treatment at King's Mill Hospital for smoke inhalation, police said.

