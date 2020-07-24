Image copyright Jez Tighe/PA Media Image caption Jordan Sinnott played for Matlock Town and his previous clubs included Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Halifax and Chesterfield

A man accused of hitting a footballer with a "haymaker" punch before he died told a court he "could never be any more sorry".

Kai Denovan, 22, denies the manslaughter of Jordan Sinnott during a night out in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

After Mr Denovan hit Mr Sinnott, the defendant's friend continued punching him, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Mr Denovan had denied common assault and affray but admitted the charges while giving evidence.

Prosecutors said Mr Denovan did not strike the fatal blow on 25 January, but did "drive" the attack on the 25-year-old which led to his death.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Sinnott was found unconscious by emergency crews at about 02:00 GMT on 25 January

The court was told there was a "scuffle" in The Vine Pub where Mr Denovan, of Collins Walk, Retford, punched Mr Sinnott.

The Matlock Town footballer and his two friends then left while Mr Denovan and his friends Cameron Matthews and Sean Nicholson followed shortly after.

In evidence, Mr Denovan, who admitted he was drunk and has a "blurred" memory of the night, said: "As far as I was concerned, what had happened in there was done and it was time to go. I was leaving as it was closing."

When he saw Mr Sinnott and his friends again he wanted to "resolve the situation" and had "no intention" of fighting, the court heard.

However, the court was told the defendant hit Mr Sinnott with "haymaker punch" and was then pulled away, but Matthews punched Mr Sinnott three more times.

Image copyright Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Image caption Mr Denovan said after leaving the pub, he went over to Mr Sinnott to try to "resolve" the situation and ask "what his problem was"

Mr Denovan said when he left the scene he did not know Mr Sinnott was seriously injured.

He told the court when he learned that Mr Sinnott was in intensive care and later died, he did not realise he "had owt to do with it".

He said: "I did not see anything that could have caused death from what I remembered."

When he realised what had happened, he said: "It was the worse day of my life. I was heartbroken. Heartbroken for everyone involved - for his [Mr Sinnott's] family and for him."

Matthews, 21, of Denman Close in Retford, has already pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Nicholson 22, of Beechways, Retford, has admitted affray.

The trial continues.

