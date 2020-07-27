Image copyright Phil Rudman Image caption The graves are in a secluded corner of the village churchyard

Three RAF airmen are being remembered 80 years after they died in an explosion at their base.

Frederick Stewart, Walter Blom and William Franklin were among seven killed when an aircraft bomb detonated at RAF Newton on 27 July 1940.

Their graves are at St Peter's Churchyard, East Bridgford, where the service will be held, at 19:00 BST.

Organiser Phil Rudman said: "With VE Day celebrations limited, it felt fitting to mark their anniversary."

Image copyright Blom family Image caption Flt Lt Walter Blom was a pilot who had already survived missions in France

Mr Rudman said: "I spotted the distinctive war grave headstones during a walk and I wondered about their stories.

"A small group decided to research them and see if we could track down any relatives."

Records showed a flare started a fire on a parked bomber and while a team tackled the flames, the munitions exploded, killing those nearby.

Image copyright Stewart family Image caption Contemporary tributes to Fred Stewart, aged 22, were found in the Mid-Ulster Mail

They found Flt Lt Walter Blom, 23, from Australia, was a decorated pilot, who had been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in battles during the Nazi invasion of France just weeks earlier.

Sgt William Franklin, 28, grew up in Radlett, Hertfordshire, and had just been awarded the British Empire Medal while Aircraftman First Class Fred Stewart, aged 22, came from Cookstown, Northern Ireland.

Mr Rudman said: "I managed to find the great niece of Walter Blom who came from Tasmania. She lives in Hobart.

"She asked her family, found some old photos which had been archived on a memory stick in a 'forgotten drawer'. She and her family have also been quite touched that we are organising the event today."

Descendants of AC Stewart will also be sent a record of the service but no family for Sgt Franklin has yet been traced.

A Commonwealth War Graves Commission plaque will be attached to the entrance to the churchyard, along with an information board displayed in the porch.

