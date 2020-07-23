Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Bess the kitten landed on her face when she was thrown out of a car on the A46 in Nottinghamshire

A kitten is recovering after being thrown from a car on a dual carriageway, the RSPCA has said.

It said the six-week-old, named Bess, was thrown from the vehicle on the A46 in Nottinghamshire on 17 July.

The Radcliffe Animal Centre said a "number of objects" - possibly including more kittens - were seen being thrown from the vehicle.

Despite a volunteer effort, no other kittens were found. Animal inspectors are investigating.

Bess landed on her face after being thrown from the car, but the RSPCA is hopeful she will make a full recovery.

"After several days we are pleased to report Bess is making a steady recovery," a spokesperson said.

"It may be some time before she is ready for rehoming; her growth and behaviour will need careful monitoring to ensure she has not suffered long-term damage as a result of such a heartless act."

The animal welfare charity advised pet owners to neuter their cats to prevent unwanted kittens.

