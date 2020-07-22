Image copyright Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Image caption Jordan Sinnott played for Matlock Town and his previous clubs included Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Halifax and Chesterfield

A man accused of "driving" violence which led to the death of a footballer started a fight after failing to "chat up" a woman in a pub, a court heard.

Kai Denovan, 22, is on trial for the manslaughter of Jordan Sinnott, 25.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Mr Sinnott died after being punched to the ground during a night out in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

Witness Adam Towlson said Mr Denovan was "looking for a fight" when he first spoke to his friend.

Mr Towlson, 27, who was out with the Matlock Town midfielder on the night he died, said they had passed Mr Denovan in a pub.

The defendant told Mr Sinnott: "I bet you don't have a problem pulling the girls, not like me, I'm fat and ginger", the court heard.

When his friend agreed, Mr Denovan, of Collins Walk, Retford, punched him, Mr Towlson said.

The defence suggested their client was not aggressive before he "misread" Mr Sinnott's response, which was not meant as an insult, something Mr Towlson said he would accept.

But he also said: "It was like [Mr Denovan] was looking for a fight, for someone to take his anger and aggression out on."

He added he had seen the defendant shortly before talking with a woman who was "having none of it".

"It looked like he lost his head," he added. "[He] wanted to take it out on someone."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Sinnott was found unconscious by emergency crews at about 02:00 GMT on 25 January

On Tuesday, the court heard the punch led to a scuffle in the pub between two groups, which resumed they met again on the street.

It was then that Mr Denovan hit the footballer with a "haymaker" punch, the court heard.

The prosecution said Mr Denovan was pushed away and one of his friends, Cameron Matthews, delivered a blow which knocked Mr Sinnott to the ground, causing severe brain injuries.

They accept Mr Denovan did not strike the fatal blow but they argue he was the "driver" of that night's violence.

As well as denying manslaughter, Mr Denovan pleads not guilty to common assault and affray.

Matthews, 21, of Denman Close in Retford, has already pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Sean Nicholson 22, of Beechways, Retford, who was also present, has admitted affray.

The trial continues.

