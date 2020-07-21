Image copyright Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Image caption Jordan Sinnott played for Matlock Town and his previous clubs included Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Halifax and Chesterfield

A footballer was killed because he agreed the man who attacked him was "fat and ginger", a court heard.

Jordan Sinnott, 25, died after being punched to the ground during a night out in Retford, Nottinghamshire, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Prosecutors said Kai Denovan, 22, who denies manslaughter, did not strike the fatal blow on 25 January, but did "drive" the attack on Mr Sinnott.

Another man has already admitted Mr Sinnott's manslaughter.

The court was told Mr Sinnott, who played for Matlock Town, and two friends first came across Mr Denovan, of Collins Walk in Retford, and his group in The Vine Pub.

The prosecution said they believed Mr Denovan complained Mr Sinnott was a "good looking lad" whereas he was "fat and ginger".

Prosecutor Michael Auty QC explained that when Mr Sinnott agreed, believing Mr Denovan was being self-deprecating, the defendant "flew into a rage" and punched him in the face.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Sinnott was found unconscious by emergency crews at about 02:00 GMT

They described how the two groups had a scuffle and Mr Sinnott's group left. But Mr Denovan and his friends followed to "exact retribution", Mr Auty said.

When they caught up with the group in Market Place, Mr Sinnott apologised but Mr Denovan punched him again, the court was told.

He was pushed off but Mr Denovan's friend Cameron Matthews, 21, carried on the attack and delivered a blow which knocked Mr Sinnott to the ground.

He never got back up and died later from "severe brain injuries", Mr Auty said.

Matthews, of Denman Close in Retford, has already pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Sean Nicholson 22, of Beechways, Retford, who was also present, has admitted affray.

As well as denying manslaughter, Mr Denovan pleads not guilty to common assault and affray.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.