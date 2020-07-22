Image copyright Police handout

A grieving daughter said she is "absolutely gutted" a statue which contains the ashes of her father was stolen.

The bronze Buddha was part of a pair taken from the garden of a house in Maplestead Avenue, Wilford, Nottingham.

The ornaments were bought by the deceased and some of his remains were placed in one after he died in 2016.

The daughter, who wants to remain anonymous, appealed for people to look out for them being sold on.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption CCTV shows a man in the area who the police wish to speak to

Police said the items were taken in the early hours of 23 June.

The 48-year-old NHS worker said: "My father bought them for me over 15 years ago, they aren't worth anything, but after he passed away in 2016 I had some ashes placed in one of them and had it as a garden memorial piece.

"It's obviously got huge sentimental value to me and my family.

"I'm absolutely gutted they've now gone. If anyone sees them being sold or recognises them, please help me get them back. The statues are both bronze, one lying down and one sitting.

"Hopefully we can track them down and I can have them returned."

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a person who was seen in the area at the time who they hope can be identified.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.