Image copyright Google Image caption Head teacher Sarah Clarke said the school had "long been at odds" with its name

A school has voted to change its name and end its association with a former British prime minister with links to slavery.

Sarah Clarke, head teacher of The William Gladstone C of E Academy in Newark, Nottinghamshire, said it had "long been at odds with the name".

It follows a decision by the University of Liverpool to rename its Gladstone Hall building.

Gladstone's family had slaves on plantations in the Caribbean.

The school, which was named in 2012, began discussions to change its name in July 2019 as part of a rebranding.

Ms Clarke said: "As a school we have long been at odds with the name and the fact that it doesn't reflect what we are.

"The name itself and what it means could make many people in our community feel that they might not be as valued as others."

Trustees, governors, staff and families have been asked for their thoughts on renaming the school in a consultation.

Ms Clarke said: "Though our discussions on this matter were started months ago, we do feel powerfully aligned with the will for change being driven by the Black Lives Matter campaign."

The consultation has not yet finished but Ms Clarke said: "We are happy to say that we are all in agreement that a rebrand will take place starting with our new logo and school uniform in September."

Image copyright Hulton Archive/Getty Images Image caption William Ewart Gladstone argued against the abolition of slavery

Gladstone, who was prime minister four times between 1868 and 1894, spoke out against the abolition of slavery in Parliament.

When it was abolished his family received more than £90,000 as compensation for the slaves they were forced to free.

Last month the University of Liverpool agreed to rename its Gladstone Hall building.

