The family of a mentally ill man who starved to death after his benefits were cut will be allowed to challenge government policy in the High Court.

Errol Graham's emaciated body was found in June 2018 when bailiffs broke into his Nottingham flat to evict him.

His family believe the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) handling of his case was unlawful and breached his human rights.

They have been granted permission for a judicial review into DWP policies.

An inquest into the 57-year-old's death heard his benefits had been cut in October 2017.

It was told he had a history of depression, missed GP appointments, refused help from mental health teams and ignored contact from the DWP.

When his body was found, Mr Graham weighed four and a half stone (30kg) and his family said he had used pliers to pull out his teeth.

The judicial review has been brought by Alison Turner, the partner of Mr Graham's son.

She believes the DWP breached Mr Graham's human rights by withdrawing his benefits at a time when he was in "extreme mental distress and anguish".

Judges will also be asked to declare the Work and Pensions Secretary, Therese Coffey, breached the law by failing to properly review DWP safeguarding policies after Mr Graham's inquest.

Ms Turner said: "Errol had a long history of serious mental illness which left him severely incapacitated.

"When the circumstances of his death came to light we had hoped and, from what the DWP stated at the inquest, we had expected that the department would review their safeguarding policies and involve us in that review.

"But, incredibly, that has not happened. We deserve answers and those answers need to be public for the sake of other families and other vulnerable benefits claimants who suffer similar mental health difficulties."

A DWP spokesperson said: "It would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time."

The hearing is expected to take place later this year.

