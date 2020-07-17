Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Arjun Singh Nijjar died in hospital from a head injury

A man who killed a student by punching him on a night out has been called "a coward" by the victim's mother in court.

Mathiwos Tekle, 21, admitted punching Arjun Singh Nijjar, 20, following a dispute in Long Row, Nottingham, in the early hours of 18 January.

Mr Nijjar suffered serious head injuries and died the following day.

Tekle was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to seven years for manslaughter and supplying a controlled drug.

During the hearing Parminder Nijjar, from Derby, gave an emotional statement, saying to Tekle: "Your parents and family can speak to you and offer you love and hope for the future.

"We can no longer offer that to Arjun because of what you did to him that night.

"You did nothing and ran away like a coward, only handing yourself in to police when you realised how serious the situation was.

"You are responsible for taking his life... and this is a burden you will have to take on for the rest of your life."

Image caption The attack happened on Long Row in Nottingham city centre

Prosecuting, Luke Blackburn, said Tekle approached Mr Nijjar, a student at Nottingham Trent University, and three friends at 03:30 GMT after they left a nightclub.

He said Tekle offered them cocaine and a dispute over money followed.

"They all had quite a lot to drink which is relevant because their state would have been obvious," he said.

"Following a disagreement this defendant punched the deceased to the ground and took a £20 note from his hand."

Mr Blackburn said CCTV showed the moments leading up to the attack and Tekle taking money from Mr Nijjar's hand as he lay unconscious.

Mrs Nijjar described her son as a "beautiful boy, with the most beautiful soul."

She said the family had donated his organs, adding: "Arjun always helped other people.

"He was loving, caring and so positive, and the one positive we have taken is that in his death he continues to help others to live."

Image caption A vigil was held for Mr Nijjar in Nottingham

Andrew Vout, defending, said of Tekle, an Eritrean national: "He blames himself. He is sorry and that is not enough, it can never be enough."

Tekle, of Ryeland Gardens, The Meadows, later claimed he had been selling crushed paracetamol.

Judge Stuart Rafferty told Tekle: "It is not an exaggeration to say on the 19th of January your life changed, but subsequently your life continues.

"For Arjun's family, and Arjun himself, their lives changed in a way that can never be repaired."

