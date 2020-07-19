Image copyright Elizabeth Pocklington Image caption The Royal Mail note has put a smile on people's faces according to Elizabeth Pocklington

A woman who had been trying out different patches of colours on her front door received some surprise advice from her postie.

Elizabeth Pocklington, from Nottingham, painted the swatches on the black door before receiving a handwritten Royal Mail note on Tuesday.

The teacher said finding the card recommending the "2nd green up from bottom" was "hilarious".

Ms Pocklington's tweet about what happened has been liked 80,000 times.

"I asked our post lady about the note and she was so shy about it," she said.

"I'd ordered the colour about a week and a half ago but I don't know whether to change it or not now.

"The response has been awesome on Twitter and Facebook, obviously we've had lockdown and this is a story that has put a smile on people's faces."

Image copyright Elizabeth Pocklington Image caption The postie preferred the shade of green second from bottom

