A gadget designed to keep older and vulnerable people safe in the kitchen has been unveiled by a student.

Ryan Crosbie, who studies at Nottingham Trent University, came up with the idea after discovering his own grandmother had suffered cuts while preparing food.

He said he could not find anything on sale that catered for those with limited sight and dexterity.

His chopping board has two magnetised grips to hold items and shield the user's hand and lines to guide cutting.

"The kitchen can pose some real risks for older people" said Mr Crosbie, from Bedford, who is studying for a BA in product design at Nottingham Trent University.

"I couldn't find anything in the market that tried to address sight, strength and dexterity issues to help protect the older generation from these nasty injuries that can even result in hospital visits."

The elderly can also struggle with conditions such as arthritis and tremors which his product has also considered.

Ryan has designed and made a plastic chopping board that features two magnetised grips that can hold vegetables in place and shield the user's hand.

Once attached, the grips can slide along a magnetic strip on the board to allow the user to safely and securely grip and chop the vegetable, whatever the size.

The board also features a bright guide line as a visual aid to assist the user with lining up their knife with the vegetables for each chop and slice.

