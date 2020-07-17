Image copyright Zoe Foster Image caption Zoe Foster said they may never know how Gizmo had travelled eight miles

A woman has been reunited with her cat six years after he went missing.

Owner Zoe Foster said it was "really emotional" to find out that nine-year-old Gizmo had been found just eight miles away.

"I knew deep down that he would come home to me one day," said Miss Foster from Hucknall, Nottinghamshire.

The surprise call came from a vet after Gizmo was taken in by someone who had adopted him and staff noticed he was microchipped.

The vet said the woman who had been looking after him, from Selston, Nottinghamshire, had assumed he was abandoned.

"The vets are not sure how he actually got [to Selston]," said Miss Foster.

"There were workmen next door to mine at the time so whether he got in their van and hitched a ride that way, or if someone picked him up and took him there, we're just not sure.

"It's something we will never know."

Image copyright Zoe Foster Image caption Miss Foster said it was unusual for Gizmo to not return home

Gizmo disappeared in November 2014 and Miss Foster, 44, printed off posters and leaflets and took to social media to find him.

"It wasn't like him to disappear," she said. "He would always come home and was never out for very long."

"I was phoning friends and vets. I lost count of the amount of Facebook pages I posted on. I just tried everything."

She said having Gizmo back home has "still not sunk in properly" but added he is starting to settle back in.

