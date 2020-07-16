Image copyright PA Media Image caption A cardboard cut-out of Jeffrey Epstein was spotted at Nottingham Forest's City Ground during their 2-2 draw against Swansea

A cardboard cut-out of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was spotted in the stands of Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

It was seen by a football fan during Forest's 2-2 draw against Swansea on Wednesday night and posted on Twitter.

Nottingham Forest has not responded to requests for comment.

Supporters are unable to attend the remaining games of the season and several clubs have invited fans to supply photos to put on empty seats.

Signage firm Tennants UK, which has been making the cut-outs for the club, declined to comment on the use of Epstein's image and said it was a matter for the club.

Epstein died in prison on 10 August as he awaited, without chance of bail, his trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was deemed suicide.

He was arrested last year in New York following allegations that he was running a network of underage girls - some as young as 14 - for sex.

The financier had a previous conviction and served time in prison having admitted two charges of soliciting prostitution, including with a minor.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jeffrey Epstein died in prison last year while he awaited trial for sex trafficking offences

The incident at the Championship club follows a similar incident at Leeds United.

An image of former Al-Qaeda leader and terrorist Osama Bin Laden was placed on the stands at Leeds United's Elland Road ground in June.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Other pictures spotted in the stands included Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Mackenzie Crook as Gareth Keenan in The Office, and Grotbags

