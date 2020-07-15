Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Steven Oscroft's wife and two of his grandchildren were with him in the car when he died

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a driver killed when debris went through his windscreen.

Steven Oscroft, 60, died when his car was hit by a piece of rock or concrete while on Netherfield Lane, Perlethorpe cum Budby, Nottinghamshire, on 7 July.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation and inquiries are ongoing, police said.

