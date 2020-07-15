Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption A police cordon is in place around the store on Main Street

A JCB was driven into a village's Co-op store in an attempt to steal a cash machine, police said.

Nottinghamshire Police said "significant damage" was caused to the shop in Main Street, Farnsfield, at about 02:20 BST on Wednesday.

The cash machine was not taken and the suspects left the scene in a white Nissan pick-up truck and black Audi.

The force added the driver of the truck rammed a police vehicle during a pursuit but no suspects were found.

It is not yet known whether any cash was taken from the machine.

Image copyright Dave Wright Image caption "Significant damage" has been caused to the Co-op building

The pursuit began after the truck was later spotted on the A614 towards Ollerton.

Police said after the truck driver rammed the vehicle, the occupants got out and fled on foot.

Image copyright Dave Wright Image caption It is not yet known if any money was taken from the cash machine

A police helicopter and officers using drones were sent to help search the area but the suspects were not located.

The black Audi was also not found.

A cordon is in place around the Co-op store as the force continues its investigation.

