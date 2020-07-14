Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thieves break into pregnant NHS worker’s car

A pregnant NHS worker who recorded a tearful message after thieves broke into her car said her faith in people has been restored by a stranger who offered to cover the cost.

Becky Jones, a clinical biochemist who is 23 weeks' pregnant, found her car damaged in Nottingham on Saturday.

Miss Jones recorded an emotional video, calling those responsible "the pride of Britain".

The benevolent stranger called NHS workers "amazing unsung heroes".

Over the weekend, Miss Jones parked at Nottingham Arena car park on Brook Street to go shopping.

She later returned to put her bags in the car and meet her boyfriend.

The couple went for dinner, but when they returned to the car park they found the passenger side window was smashed and the shopping was gone.

Miss Jones, who works for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "I felt absolutely devastated, and angry."

The 30-year-old said she had doubted her faith in people but the stranger's offer made her "cry with happiness".

Image copyright Becky Jones Image caption Miss Jones said the stranger's offer made her "cry with happiness"

In his Facebook message, the man said: "My family are all hard-working and dedicated members of the NHS similar to yourself.

"I personally think you are are all utterly amazing unsung heroes for everything you do, not just during this Covid crisis.

"I would like to cover the price of the replacement window and the maternity clothes so hopefully it restores your feelings that there are some good people out here in the world.

"I just think heroes like you might need a helping hand from time to time."

Image copyright Becky Jones Image caption Miss Jones said what happened to her car made her doubt her faith in people

Miss Jones said: "I'm not even bothered about replacing the window or the clothes, just the fact that he said what I was doing was really brave and that he was willing to pay for it.

"That's made all the difference."

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it is investigating the break-in.

