Image caption The court heard Fraser still had a blood-stained kitchen knife in his back pocket when police arrived

A man has been jailed for stabbing a drinking partner through the chest and slitting his throat.

Charles Fraser, 58, admitted murdering Andrew Clark, 54, with a kitchen knife at Fraser's flat at Epperstone Court, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire.

Fraser had been drinking heavily when he killed Mr Clark on 5 January, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Judge James Sampson handed down a life sentence with a minimum term of 12 years and 362 days.

The judge described the killing as a "mindless act of extreme violence".

The court heard Fraser stabbed his friend once to the chest, piercing his right lung and aorta, and slashed his neck.

"Having stabbed Mr Clark you did nothing to aid or assist him," Judge Sampson said.

Malcolm Jeffs, 54, of no fixed address, was originally charged with murder but those charges were dismissed as he said he was asleep during the attack.

The court heard Fraser called a friend to tell him what he had done, who then visited the flat and saw Mr Clark's body propped up against a settee.

The friend called 999 and when police arrived Fraser still had the blood-stained murder weapon in his back pocket.

Peter Joyce, prosecuting, said: "The dead man was in the defendant's home with his permission. They knew each other quite well and used to drink together."

He told the court all three men were alcoholics and by the time emergency services arrived it was "clear they had all consumed a considerable volume of alcohol".

Fraser was due to face trial this month but pleaded guilty to murder on 8 July.

Defending, Vanessa Marshall said the defendant had no recollection of killing Mr Clark.

"Despite the fact that Mr Fraser cannot believe he has done this, he's been brave enough to accept responsibility," she said.

She added there was "no suggestion that the attack was pre-planned, no attempt to remove the body or disguise what he'd done."

In a statement read out in court, Mr Clark of Bassingfield Lane, Gamston, was described by family as a "good man who served his country".

