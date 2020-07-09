Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gurmit Singh Matharu, 54, of Basford, Nottingham died in the crash in Radford Road, Radford

A man has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a man killed in a two-car crash in Nottingham.

Gurmit Singh Matharu, 54, of Basford, Nottingham died in the collision in Radford Road, Nottingham, on Saturday.

Aiden King-Eeson, of Haseley Road, Birmingham, has also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, and driving without a licence and insurance.

Mr King-Eeson, 25, is due at Nottingham Crown Court on 6 August.

Det Sgt Adam Cooper from Nottinghamshire Police said: "This was a serious incident with tragic consequences.

"I would like to again ask the public not to share videos from this incident on social media. This is extremely distressing for Gurmit's family and could also jeopardise the investigation."

