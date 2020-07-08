Image copyright Mike Seymour Image caption Residents from flats in Vernon Court were evacuated from the scene as emergency crews tackled the fire

Two brothers died after inhaling smoke during a blaze at their one-bedroom flat that was lived in by five people, an inquest heard.

Benone and Catalin Cojocaru were fatally injured in the fire, which broke out in the early hours.

They had rented the flat in the Basford area of Nottingham, with another brother and two other brothers.

An electrical fault on a long fridge freezer cable caused the blaze on 25 November, 2018, a court heard.

The inquest at Nottingham Coroner's Court heard the five occupants were builders from Romania, who had lived there since September that year.

Bogdan Cojocaru said he and the other two occupants had managed to flee the flat when the fire broke out, but the other Cojocaru brothers failed to escape.

Image caption A total of 32 people were evacuated from neighbouring properties following the fire

In a statement he said he was woken by the fire, and after managing to get out of the flat he tried to get back in to help his brothers.

"Unfortunately the flame was too big, the smoke was too thick, and the heat was too intense," he said.

No smoke detectors

A post-mortem examination of both brothers gave a cause of death as "inhalation of the products of combustion".

The fire was found to have started from the flex-wire of the fridge freezer, which had been brought into the flat by the tenants as the property was unfurnished when they arrived.

Police and firefighters said they found no evidence of smoke alarms or detectors in the flat, despite an inventory by the property's management listing them as being present.

Jonathan Straw, assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire, said he was "sceptical" the property's management did not know five people were living there or that it had the listed detectors.

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, he spoke of the importance of alarms and detectors in preventing and responding to fires.

"I fear there remain many rented properties in this county and others where no proper alarms are installed," he said.

"This inquest could so easily have been about five men, rather than two."

