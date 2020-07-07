Driver killed as 'rock' smashes through windscreen

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Netherfield Lane at about 11:40 BST

A driver has died after a large piece of rock or concrete smashed through a car windscreen.

Police believe the debris fell from a lorry in Netherfield Lane in Thoresby, Nottinghamshire, at about 11.40 BST.

The driver died at the scene and officers are now working to identify the lorry.

The section of road is expected to stay closed for several hours as investigations are carried out, police said.

Louise Melbourne, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are appealing for anyone that may have seen a large beige-coloured cabbed truck that may have been discarding its load in the area around the time of the collision.

"We are also appealing for any dashcam footage which may show this vehicle."

