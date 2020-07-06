Image caption Greene King has introduced a range of safety measures

A pub billed as the oldest in England has reopened for the first time since March.

Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem in Nottingham was boarded up after lockdown measures were introduced by the government to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The inn dates back to 1189, although its claim to be the oldest in the country has been disputed.

Owners Greene King said a new layout had been put in place to maintain social distancing.

Other measures include hand sanitiser stations and contactless payment.

Image caption City drinkers said the boarded-up pub was a "sad sight"

Pub bosses opted to stay closed on Saturday as others around the country reopened following the easing of restrictions.

"It wasn't a case of avoiding the hysteria, more making sure the teams were ready," said manager Karl Gibson.

Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem's billing as the oldest pub in England remains disputed. Two other Nottingham pubs - The Bell Inn and Ye Olde Salutation Inn - claim to predate it.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.