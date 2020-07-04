Image copyright Intu Image caption Plans to redevelop the Nottingham's Broadmarsh ground to a halt after Intu went into liquidation

Control of a half-finished shopping centre site has been returned to a city council after the company which was set up to oversee the redevelopment was officially wound up.

Nottingham's 1970s Broadmarsh Centre was undergoing a redesign when the coronavirus lockdown hit.

The partnership in charge of the redevelopment - Broadmarsh Retail Limited - has gone into liquidation.

The partnership included owners Intu, who are in administration.

The liquidation was announced by The Insolvency Service, a government agency, which said the partnership did not have any employees or customers.

"The effect of this notice is to hand control of the site back to Nottingham City Council as freeholder," it said.

Intu declined to comment.

The city council, which owns the site and has already put £17m into the project said it was, "awaiting the outcome of legal processes."

