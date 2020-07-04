Image copyright Arthur Johnson auctioneers, Image caption The market is usually bustling with people at the weekend

Traders at Nottingham's cattle market, which suffered a major fire in 2018, have returned to work following the coronavirus outbreak.

It is the first market at the 134-year-old site since the country was forced into lockdown in March.

Phil Poyser, from Arthur Johnson auctioneers, which runs the market, said traders are "desperate" to work.

He added despite all the precautions, the challenge would be to convince customers it was safe to visit.

Open-air markets were allowed to reopen in England in early June as long as coronavirus-related measures were in place.

Cattle market bosses decided to wait another month because it was feared visitors might be too anxious to visit.

Mr Poyser, the market's managing director, said getting things back to normal had been "very complicated" because of social distancing rules.

"Everyone is keen to get back," he said.

"They feel desperate to get going but [the challenge] is to get people [feeling] confident enough to come down.

"Many are amazingly resilient and the vast majority are willing to come out, but many are scared too."

In November 2018, a fire destroyed several businesses at the market site. Three people were later charged in connection with the blaze. One man has admitted arson, a second is awaiting trial on the same offence and the case of a woman is under review.

Keith Butler, from Arthur Johnson auctioneers, said: "It was a challenging year [after the fire] and then we got put in lockdown.

"But we're keen for the market to thrive and over the next few months many people might want to start their own business.

