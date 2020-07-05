Image copyright Cyrilyn Moore Image caption Lowri created the book after she wanted to see more princesses that "looked like her"

A schoolgirl who wrote to Disney calling for more princesses wearing glasses has created her own book.

Lowri Moore, 11, hit the headlines when she said she wanted to see more characters "wearing glasses like me".

She had said the spectacled ones you did see were usually portrayed as "geeky or nerdy instead of beautiful".

The Nottingham youngster said she hoped her book would inspire other young girls and said her princess was "a role model for young people."

Lowri wrote to Disney's chief executive Roger Iger last year to ask them to create more glasses-wearing princesses.

Image caption Lowri was nine-years-old when she wrote to the CEO of Disney last year

"I've grown up watching Disney princesses and I've always admired them and thought they were beautiful," the letter said.

"Unfortunately none of the princesses wear glasses and that made me feel as though I'm not beautiful enough."

On hearing about the letter, local illustrator and Disney fan Natalie Owen, created a character just for her.

Wearing an orange dress and glasses it has now become the main lead in Lowri's new book - Princess Rose and the Golden Glasses.

Image copyright Disney Image caption Lowri said she wanted more Disney princesses to wear glasses

"The illustrations are amazing and I'm so excited this has happened," she said.

"Rose has blue-ish glasses, brown long hair, kind of like me.

"Even if it's not Disney it's still a role model for young people. I'm happy I got to create one."

'It's so clever'

Her mother, Cyrilyn Moore, said the story is one of self-acceptance.

"[The character] thinks she's not beautiful because she's wearing glasses. A bit like someone else I know," she said.

"And she goes on a bit of an adventure where she discovers she actually is beautiful.

"To come from a nine-year-old's mind it's so clever. I'm super proud."

Disney has still not replied to Lowri's letter but previously told the BBC: "Disney remains committed to continuing to create characters that are accessible and relatable to all children."

