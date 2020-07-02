Image caption The walkway in Nottingham has been shut, blocking access from the city centre to the railway station

Legal action may be taken after access through a city's troubled shopping centre was cut.

The redevelopment of the Broadmarsh Centre stalled when owners Intu went into administration last week.

Nottingham City Council said last week the "important" right of way from the centre to the city's railway station must be kept open.

But the entrance has now been sealed and the city council said it should be "reopened as quickly as possible".

Intu and its administrators, KPMG, have been approached for comment.

Image caption The shopping centre was built across the old road which ran to the south of the city

When the Broadmarsh was built in the 1970s it blocked Lister Gate, the main road to the railway station, but access was maintained through a covered walkway.

During months of demolition work, this route was kept open but just days after Intu collapsed, it has been blocked off.

This means pedestrians have to use side streets to walk around the end of the complex.

Image caption One resident commented visitors to the city are "in for a shock"

Local resident Christopher Frost tweeted: "Anyone coming from the railway station is in for a shock. Not going to make any visitors feel welcome."

The city council has already put £17m into the project.

A spokesman said: "The walkway through the Broadmarsh Centre is a public right of way and an important pedestrian thoroughfare between Nottingham Station and Lister Gate.

"We are urgently seeking clarification from Intu and their administrators, who are responsible for the building, about why they have closed it.

"We want to see it reopened as quickly as possible and will have to consider taking legal action if agreement cannot be reached."

