Image caption Two men were shot shortly before midnight on 16 June

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a double shooting in Nottingham.

One man in his 20s and another in his 30s were shot in the leg in the Hucknall Road area of Top Valley at about midnight on 16 June, police said.

Both men were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

The boy has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and is due to appear in front of magistrates.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man who were also arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.

Image caption A 17-year-old boy is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court in connection with the shooting

