Image caption Reece Oliver and the puma previously appeared on a BBC Nottingham video

A man who extended an enclosure for big cats has been given permission to continue housing exotic animals at the site.

Last year Reece Oliver won a battle to keep the enclosure, built without planning permission on greenbelt land in Strelley, Nottinghamshire.

The showjumper said he made further alterations for "habitat enrichment and security".

Broxtowe Borough Council has decided to allow it to remain where it is.

A vote at the virtual meeting saw permission granted by seven votes to six, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Image caption Mr Oliver said the enclosures had been built to the highest standards

Mr Oliver keeps "around 20 monkeys" and kangaroos, as well as two African lions rescued from the Czech Republic and a Canadian puma.

In a letter supporting his application, he said he saw the big cats as "like his children", adding they had exceptionally high standards of welfare.

Neighbour Rosemary Walker objected to the plans, citing among her concerns "an increase in rats, flies and offensive odours".

However, Councillor Steve Carr said worries over the enclosure were not "necessarily an entire view of the villagers of Strelley".

"I have to say the applicant seems to have been badly treated in this case," he said.

The meeting at Broxtowe Borough Council was technically to note the wording of a legal document, but could have refused permission for the enclosure, necessitating a move.

Image caption The council said the enclosures are hidden from public view

