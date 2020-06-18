Image copyright John Guyler Image caption Carole Guyler was applauded as she left hospital

A woman who was diagnosed with coronavirus in March has been discharged from hospital after 92 days.

Carole Guyler, 73, was in intensive and critical care for two months and then had to learn to walk again at Nottingham City Hospital.

Husband John said during her stay he had taken two phone calls to go into hospital to "say goodbye".

Mrs Guyler, from Hucknall, said she had been to "hell and back" and was looking forward to having a gin and tonic.

She was admitted to hospital on 18 March and spent 50 days on a ventilator.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mrs Guyler had to be on a ventilator for 50 days

Mr Guyler said: "It was very much a shock, we'd been out for a meal in the evening before she was ill, coming home she said she couldn't taste it.

"It was horrible, I wasn't able to go [to hospital] and it was only in the later stages when she was coming out of sedation we were able to do video calls."

Their daughter Claire Griffiths said: "I'm thinking about all the people who are not getting the celebration we are getting because it's been really tough and I know what they've gone through."

When Mrs Guyler returned home on Wednesday, she was greeted by friends, family and neighbours in her street.

"It feels really wonderful [to be home], the care has been second to none," she said.

"We've got the best medical care in the world."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Carole with her husband John before she became ill with coronavirus

