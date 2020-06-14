Image copyright Google Image caption The two vehicles collided near Owthorpe on the A46 southbound

A man has died in a crash involving a car and a horsebox.

The two vehicles collided on the A46 southbound, near Owthorpe, just before 14:00 BST on Saturday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The car driver, in his 40s, was treated for life-threatening injuries at the scene but later died.

The horsebox's driver and passenger suffered minor injuries while the horse inside was un hurt. Police asked anyone with information to get in touch.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.