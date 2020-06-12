Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Kane Price (left) received a 12-year sentence and Reece Hofton was jailed for more than seven years

Nine members of a drugs gang that sent out marketing texts to local addicts have been jailed.

The group, based in the Bestwood area of Nottingham, set up the 'R1 drugs line' to let buyers know when they had Class A drugs available.

Kane Price, 33, believed to be the group's leader, received a 12-year sentence at Nottingham Crown Court.

Reece Hofton, 28, who organised the text messages, was jailed for seven years and four months.

The court heard the operation started when Price used a mobile phone to start organising shipments of Class A drugs into Nottingham while already serving a sentence at Lincoln Prison.

Hofton, who worked as a barber, ran the R1 line which saw hundreds of drug addicts sent texts letting them know when heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine were available.

A police raid on his barbers found scales with traces of cocaine and a diary containing the numbers of drug dealers.

Price, of Eversley Walk in Bestwood, and Hofton, of Yorke Street in Hucknall, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Image caption Officers found traces of cocaine during a raid at a barbers

Seven other gang members were also jailed after admitting their part in the operation, while two others received suspended sentences.

Det Ch Insp Richard Bull said: "The influence and power this gang had across the county cannot be underestimated.

"We are now pursuing powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act to ensure any property, cash or profits gained through this gang's criminal activity are identified and seized."

The other men sentenced were:

Simon Beatson, 48, of Basegreen Drive in Sheffield, was jailed for seven years and nine months

Jason Ramsden, 28, of Potters Close in Top Valley, was jailed for three years and six months

Ashley Duffin, 30, of Minerva Street in Bulwell, was jailed for three years and three months

Donelle McDonald, 37, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years

Jake Carroll, 26, of Belleville Drive in Bestwood, was jailed for five years

Karl Tomlinson, 49, of Oak Street in Sutton in Ashfield, was jailed for four years and nine months

Alex Palmer, 32 was jailed for four years

David Ramage, 29, of Chippenham Road in Bestwood, and Adam Roulstone, 28, of Cuillin Close in Top Valley, received suspended sentences

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.