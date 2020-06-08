Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police said Paul Johnson's fingerprint was found on a bowl used to mix cod roe and cabbage

A man who made himself a fish meal while burgling a property was identified by a fingerprint on a food bowl.

Nottinghamshire Police said Paul Johnson broke into student accommodation in Queen's Road, Nottingham, on 9 April.

During the break-in, he opened a tin of cod roe, took some red cabbage, and mixed it in a bowl.

Police later found a fingerprint left on the bowl, which matched Johnson's.

The force said Johnson, 50, of Forster Street, Nottingham, was seen on CCTV opening parcels in the building's reception area.

The burglar then searched cupboards before forcing an office door open, searching filing cabinets inside.

He then discovered the food that would later become his unravelling. Nothing was taken from the building, police added.

'Collective effort'

Johnson pleaded guilty to burglary at Nottingham Crown Court and was sentenced to six months in prison on Tuesday.

Det Sgt Lee Cattell said identifying Johnson was "a great collective effort" and said the force was "committed to tackling and reducing burglaries".

Johnson was also ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge.

