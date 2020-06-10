Image copyright Nottingham Trent University Image caption Hai Ngo (third right) said the language barrier made quarantine "confusing" for foreign visitors

A student who stayed in a quarantine camp in Vietnam is continuing to help medics treating coronavirus patients.

Hai Ngo, 23, is studying for a masters degree in international business at Nottingham Trent University.

He boarded a flight to see family in Vietnam in March, just as the country began quarantining all arrivals.

After a two-week stay at the camp, Mr Ngo and a man he shared a room with are now planning to feed staff at a Covid-19 reaction hospital and military base.

At the camp in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr Ngo helped people from 13 countries including the US, Italy and Bangladesh.

He and Frank Chinn, a restaurant owner from the US, then took 50 meals to the camp where they stayed to feed the doctors and nurses providing care.

Image copyright Hai Ngo Image caption Mr Ngo is studying for a masters degree in Nottingham

Vietnam's first coronavirus case was confirmed on 23 January.

By mid March, it became compulsory for anyone arriving in Vietnam to spend two weeks at a quarantine camp.

Mr Ngo said: "There were dozens of people at my facility - migrant workers and expats who had come to Vietnam to work.

"They were all confused because there was a lack of English translation. We were the only source of information for the foreigners."

Mr Ngo said he had to contact his friend from the university to get help with translating for some Bangladeshi workers, who were trying to explain they needed Halal meals.

Mr Chinn, 78, said: "He [Mr Ngo] was very helpful, he's a really dedicated young man and is a tribute to his university."

Image copyright A.T Image caption Since leaving the camp, Mr Ngo and Mr Chinn have made meals for medics providing care

Mr Ngo does not yet know when he will be able to return to Nottingham but is continuing his studies from Vietnam.

Some repatriation flights are still arriving but Vietnam's borders remain closed to most foreign nationals.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.