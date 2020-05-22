Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The plants were found across 11 rooms at the disused medical centre

An "extremely large grow" of cannabis plants - believed to be worth more than £825,000 - has been seized after a raid at a disused medical centre.

Officers forced entry to the former Eastwood Health Clinic, in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, on Thursday.

More than 800 plants were found across 11 rooms at the site, along with "sophisticated growing equipment".

Police said two men have been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and possession with intent to supply.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Firefighters helped police get into the former Eastwood Health Clinic

Firefighters helped officers gain access to the building with specialist tools.

"It's safe to say that this is an extremely large and sophisticated grow," said Insp Simon Riley, of Nottinghamshire Police.

"This isn't the first time [the fire service] have supported us in this way and I'm certain that it won't be the last."

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption "Highly sophisticated growing equipment" was found inside the building

Police added a specialist team was on site throughout Thursday to document and remove the plants.

The force has urged anyone who has seen any suspicious activity at the premises to contact them.

