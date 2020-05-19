Image copyright Google Image caption Nottinghamshire Poilice said the German shepherd was off its lead around Enderby Square and Woodside Road

A three-year-old girl is in hospital after being bitten on the face by a dog.

Nottinghamshire Police said a German shepherd was off its lead near Enderby Square and Woodside Road in Lenton Abbey at about 15:30 BST on 19 May.

The girl was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre with "serious injuries", a spokesman said.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information about the dog's owner to come forward.

The woman is described as being in her late 40s, about 5ft 5in tall with red hair.

