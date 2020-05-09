Image copyright Days Photography - Sue Toseland Image caption Mrs Pinkett said she "had the biggest smile" on her face as the stag was returned

A widow has thanked villagers who rallied to replace a stolen stag statue bought in memory of her late husband.

Dorothy Pinkett, 82, was left "devastated" when thieves took the life-sized outdoor ornament from her front garden.

Within hours her kind-hearted neighbours in Burton Joyce had raised hundreds to pay for a replica.

She was so touched by the gesture she now plans to leave it to the Nottinghamshire village in her will.

The statue, nicknamed Bobo, had become a popular sight among locals.

'So blessed'

Mrs Pinkett said she "felt sick" when she found that the memorial to her late husband Robert had been taken on 29 April.

"It had a profound effect on me because it has such an importance in my life," she said.

Local resident Tony Bryan, 53 learned of Mrs Pinkett's plight and organised a fundraiser via Facebook.

It raised £900 in a single day and within a week a new Bobo was bought.

"It's like a miracle," said Mrs Pinkett.

"I feel so blessed that I live in a place like this.

"Thank you doesn't seem adequate, they have restored my faith in human nature - for every unpleasant person in this world there are thousands of people who are good."

Image copyright Days Photography - Sue Toseland Image caption Villagers said the stag, along with Bonnie the doe and baby the fawn are popular feature for with the locals and their children

Mr Bryan said: "It was a terrible thing to happen. Her statues are iconic in the village - people walk to see them and kids enjoy visiting them.

"Dorothy is well-liked as well, it was great to see it replaced."

Nottinghamshire Police called the theft "despicable" and appealed for witnesses.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.