A 19-year-old man who threatened police with an axe and spat at officers has been handed a suspended sentence.

Officers were responding to reports of a disturbance at Luke Hird's flat in Carlton, Nottinghamshire, on 13 April when he threatened them with the axe.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of common assault of an emergency worker.

Hird, of Carlton Square, was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

When police arrived at the flat Hird, who was holding the axe, threatened to hurt the officers if they did not leave before going into his bedroom.

While officers were trying to negotiate he threw down the axe and started throwing objects at them.

He then spat in the face of one officer and also spat at another, before being Tasered.

Hird was ordered to forfeit two axes, perform 20 days of rehabilitation activity and undergo treatment for drug dependency.

He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £149.

Nottinghamshire Police said the case comes after more than 60 incidents where "front-line workers have been coughed on or spat on".

Ch Supt Rob Griffin said it was "disgusting" that people were pitting and coughing at front-line officers.

"They should not have to suffer violence at any time and as they continue to serve the public in these challenging times," he said.

