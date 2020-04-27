Coronavirus: Calverton teacher inflating happiness during lockdown
A head teacher has been pumping up pupil happiness by dressing up in a different inflatable costume every week during the lockdown.
Sally Maddison, of Sir John Sherbrooke Juniors, in Calverton, Nottinghamshire, has now held assemblies dressed as a lion, dinosaur, chick and rocket.
She said the idea was to keep children engaged with school and put a "smile on their faces".
Ms Maddison had the costumes from previous World Book Days at the school.
Ms Maddison dons a new costume every Monday morning for the school's virtual assembly - a video sent to each child working at home.
Each costume introduces a new topic to pupils and they are challenged to create a piece of work based on it.
Ms Maddison believes she has enough inflatable costumes to keep going until the end of June, but added: "Hopefully I won't have to use them all up."
She said: "We wanted [the children] to know even though things are tough, there's lots of fun and happiness out there for them.
"They're not just doing things about reading, writing and maths, they're doing things about space, cartoon characters.
"It just makes them more engaged with what we're doing and hopefully help them transition into school better when we come back."
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.